Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders will match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Jonathan Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently listed as active.

Jonathan Allen 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Jonathan Allen 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Bears 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Giants 1.5 2.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

