With +25000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jonathan Allen a long shot for the award (42nd-best odds in league).

Jonathan Allen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 42nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

Jonathan Allen Insights

With 5.5 sacks to go with nine TFL and 40 tackles in 13 games, Allen has been an important contributor to the Commanders' defense in 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (266 passing yards allowed per game), the Commanders have played better offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by totaling 236.2 passing yards per game.

Washington ranks 23rd in run offense (99.9 rushing yards per game) and 18th in run defense (113.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Brian Robinson Jr. +12500 (13th in NFL) Sam Howell +15000 (26th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (42nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +20000 (48th in NFL)

