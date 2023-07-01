John Carlson is +10000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's top defenseman. For more stats and information on this Washington Capitals player, continue reading.

John Carlson's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

John Carlson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 25:44 746:32 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.6 16 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 0.7 21 Giveaways 1.3 38 Penalty Minutes 0.5 14

John Carlson's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

