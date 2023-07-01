Jamin Davis did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Washington Commanders' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET). If you're seeking Davis' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jamin Davis Injury Status

Davis did not participate in his most recent practice.

Is Davis your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jamin Davis 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 89 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Davis and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jamin Davis 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 2.0 11 0 0 Week 11 Giants 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 2.0 8 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.