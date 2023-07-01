James Madison 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
With a record of 11-1 thus far in 2023, the James Madison Dukes are the 24th-ranked team in the country -- for a complete look at their results and remaining schedule, see below.
James Madison 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Bucknell (FCS)
|September 2 | 6:00 PM ET
|W 38-3
|ESPN+
|@ Virginia
|September 9 | 12:00 PM ET
|W 36-35
|ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Troy
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|W 16-14
|NFL Network(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Utah State
|September 23 | 8:00 PM ET
|W 45-38
|MW Network(Watch on Fubo)
|South Alabama
|September 30 | 12:00 PM ET
|W 31-23
|ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
|Georgia Southern
|October 14 | 12:00 PM ET
|W 41-13
|ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Marshall
|October 19 | 7:00 PM ET
|W 20-9
|ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
|Old Dominion
|October 28 | 8:00 PM ET
|W 30-27
|ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Georgia State
|November 4 | 3:30 PM ET
|W 42-14
|ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
|UConn
|November 11 | 2:00 PM ET
|W 44-6
|ESPN+
|Appalachian State
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|L 26-23
|ESPN+
|@ Coastal Carolina
|November 25 | 3:30 PM ET
|W 56-14
|ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Air Force
|December 23 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ABC
