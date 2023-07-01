With a record of 11-1 thus far in 2023, the James Madison Dukes are the 24th-ranked team in the country -- for a complete look at their results and remaining schedule, see below.

James Madison 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
Bucknell (FCS) September 2 | 6:00 PM ET W 38-3 ESPN+
@ Virginia September 9 | 12:00 PM ET W 36-35 ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
@ Troy September 16 | 7:00 PM ET W 16-14 NFL Network(Watch on Fubo)
@ Utah State September 23 | 8:00 PM ET W 45-38 MW Network(Watch on Fubo)
South Alabama September 30 | 12:00 PM ET W 31-23 ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
Georgia Southern October 14 | 12:00 PM ET W 41-13 ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
@ Marshall October 19 | 7:00 PM ET W 20-9 ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
Old Dominion October 28 | 8:00 PM ET W 30-27 ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
@ Georgia State November 4 | 3:30 PM ET W 42-14 ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
UConn November 11 | 2:00 PM ET W 44-6 ESPN+
Appalachian State November 18 | 2:00 PM ET L 26-23 ESPN+
@ Coastal Carolina November 25 | 3:30 PM ET W 56-14 ESPN2(Watch on Fubo)
@ Air Force December 23 | 3:30 PM ET - ABC

