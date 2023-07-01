Jacoby Brissett: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jacoby Brissett and the Washington Commanders will match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Brissett's stats.
Jacoby Brissett Injury Status
Brissett is currently not on the injury report.
Jacoby Brissett 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|236-for-369 (64.0%), 2,608 YDS (7.1 YPA), 12 TD, 6 INT
|49 CAR, 243 YDS, 2 TD
Jacoby Brissett 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|18
|34
|147
|1
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|22
|27
|229
|1
|1
|6
|43
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|21
|31
|220
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|21
|35
|234
|0
|1
|5
|16
|1
|Week 5
|Chargers
|21
|34
|230
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|21
|45
|266
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|22
|27
|258
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|17
|22
|278
|1
|0
|6
|12
|1
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|22
|35
|212
|1
|0
|7
|40
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|28
|41
|324
|3
|0
|7
|29
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|210
|1
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
