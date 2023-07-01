Emmanuel Forbes is +15000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are ninth-best in the NFL.

Emmanuel Forbes 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +15000 9th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Emmanuel Forbes Insights

Forbes has delivered one interception to go with 27 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended In nine games for the Commanders.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (266 passing yards allowed per game), the Commanders have had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by totaling 236.2 passing yards per game.

Washington is totaling 99.9 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks 18th on the other side of the ball with 113.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Brian Robinson Jr. +12500 (13th in NFL) Sam Howell +15000 (26th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (42nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +20000 (48th in NFL)

