Darrick Forrest has been on injured reserve. The Washington Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET. If you're seeking Forrest's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Darrick Forrest Injury Status

Forrest is currently listed on injured reserve on the injury list.

Darrick Forrest 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Darrick Forrest 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

