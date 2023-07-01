Darcy Kuemper 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' Darcy Kuemper is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Darcy Kuemper's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)
Darcy Kuemper 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|16
|Goaltending Record
|--
|8-6-2
|Shots Against
|15.48
|449
|Goals Against
|2.90
|45
|Saves
|13.93
|404
|Save %
|--
|0.900
Darcy Kuemper's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
