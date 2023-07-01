Danny Johnson and the Washington Commanders will match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Johnson's stats.

Danny Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Danny Johnson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Danny Johnson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

