Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Washington Commanders' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET). If you're trying to find Robinson's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 179 yards on 39 carries (59.7 ypg). And he has caught nine passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status

Robinson did not participate in his most recent practice.

Check Out Brian Robinson Jr. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 160 CAR, 664 YDS (4.2 YPC), 5 TD 36 TAR, 29 REC, 326 YDS, 3 TD

Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Insights

With 147 fantasy points this season (11.3 per game), Robinson is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 41st among all players.

Over his last three games, Robinson has totaled 24.9 fantasy points (8.3 per game) as he's scampered for 179 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 39 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 70 yards on nine catches (12 targets).

Robinson has 57.3 total fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 65 times for 280 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 193 yards on 16 catches (20 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, when he posted 26.9 fantasy points with two receptions (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, when he tallied just 4.3 fantasy points (6 carries, 10 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards).

Other Commanders Players

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

