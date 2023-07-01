In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Antonio Gibson and the Washington Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Gibson's stats.

Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries (23.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns. Gibson also has 12 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson Injury Status

Gibson is currently listed as active.

Antonio Gibson 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 46 CAR, 193 YDS (4.2 YPC), 0 TD 44 TAR, 37 REC, 322 YDS, 2 TD

Antonio Gibson Fantasy Insights

Gibson is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player at his position (151st overall), posting 59.5 total fantasy points (5.0 per game).

During his last three games, Gibson has delivered 22.4 total fantasy points (7.5 per game), running the ball 20 times for 69 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 95 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets) with one TDs.

Gibson has delivered 34.2 total fantasy points (6.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 28 times for 117 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 165 yards on 22 receptions (25 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Gibson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, as he posted 11.5 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on six targets) for 42 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Antonio Gibson's game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just -0.1 fantasy points. He rushed for nine yards on three carries on the day with one catch for 10 yards.

Other Commanders Players

Antonio Gibson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0

