Alexander Ovechkin 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin is currently +12500 -- see below for more stats and info.
Alexander Ovechkin's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Alexander Ovechkin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|19:41
|571:00
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.4
|13
|Points
|0.6
|18
|Hits
|1.8
|53
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|0.6
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Alexander Ovechkin's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
