In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin is currently +12500 -- see below for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alexander Ovechkin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Alexander Ovechkin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Alexander Ovechkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 19:41 571:00 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.6 18 Hits 1.8 53 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.6 17 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Alexander Ovechkin's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.