While there are several contenders this year, currently the 49ers are +250 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the league.

Are you ready for the 2023 NFL campaign? Whether you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are plenty of futures bets you can make on the season ahead.

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Odds to Win 49ers +250 Ravens +600 Chiefs +650 Eagles +700 Cowboys +750 Dolphins +750 Bills +1800 Lions +2000 Jaguars +2200 Browns +4000 Texans +8000 Broncos +10000 Rams +10000 Bengals +12500 Buccaneers +12500 Packers +12500 Colts +12500 Seahawks +12500 Vikings +12500 Falcons +12500 Saints +12500 Steelers +12500 Jets +100000 Giants +100000 Bears +100000 Raiders +100000 Titans +100000 Chargers +100000 Commanders +150000 Panthers +150000 Patriots +150000 Cardinals +150000

