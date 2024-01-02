SWANSON HEALTH UNVEILS A WHOLESOME BRAND REFRESH, EMBRACING ITS MIDWESTERN ROOTS TO BRING AN HONEST TO GOODNESS VOICE BACK TO THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The one-stop destination for premium quality vitamins, minerals and supplements since 1969, Swanson Health announces the launch of its brand refresh, celebrating its midwestern roots and values. The refresh encompasses a new voice and visual identity for the company, who are doubling down on their home-grown, authentic perspective – more important than ever within an industry increasingly known for its endless options and dubious claims.

"The Midwest isn't necessarily the first place you think of when it comes to a wellness thought-leader, but we believe that's exactly where our strength lies. Swanson Health has a proven track record of providing time-tested, affordable premium products, rooted in honest-to-goodness core values and treating our customers like our neighbors. This refresh reinvigorates and drives an emotional connection between Swanson Health and our customers, present and future, by putting the company's spirit of warmth, trust and legacy, front and center," says Erin Del Ponte, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Swanson Health Products.

Swanson Health's in-house team of pharmacists, scientists and nutritionists work to offer over 1,600 of their own branded products across 36 categories, to empower people everywhere to be in the driver's seat of their own health and make self-care and wellness a top priority. The refresh highlights uplifting messaging and stylistic branding that makes feeling good easy with efficacious products in a range of categories from digestive support, cardiovascular and bone health, immunity and stress support, to sleep essentials. Swanson Health takes pride in supporting every individual's health and wellness journey, and encourages everyone to live life to the fullest.

The refresh is inclusive of a new brand voice and an invigorating integrated marketing campaign, focused on the company's trusted heritage and unapologetic wholesomeness. The campaign addresses the consumer surge in demand for brands "doing the right thing," exactly what's needed in the increasingly crowded – and oftentimes opaque and unsubstantiated – health and wellness industry.

About Swanson Health

At Swanson Health, we believe in working hard, taking care of your neighbors, and doing the right thing mindset. When it comes to wellness we know a thing or two as Swanson Health has been the trusted leader and one-stop destination in the vitamin, mineral and supplement space since 1969. Led by our in-house team of pharmacists, scientists and nutritionists, Swanson offers over 1,600 of our own branded products across 36 categories. Swanson Health products are rigorously tested to ensure quality, purity, potency and reliability. The line harnesses ingredients and formulas at the forefront of wellness to deliver natural solutions for mind, body and home. You be well, now and visit www.swansonvitamins.com to shop and learn more!

