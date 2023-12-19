Stagwell (STGW) Announces Investor Breakfast at CES and Presentation at Needham Growth Conference in January

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced two upcoming investor events in January 2024:

CES Breakfast Meeting: Craig-Hallum's Research Analyst, Jason Kreyer , will host Stagwell for an investor breakfast at CES from 8:30-10:00am on Wednesday , January 10 th . The breakfast will feature executives from several Stagwell business units, touching on topics including digital transformation, key trends in media buying, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and more. Email Craig-Hallum's Research Analyst,, will host Stagwell for an investor breakfast at CES from, January 10. The breakfast will feature executives from several Stagwell business units, touching on topics including digital transformation, key trends in media buying, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and more. Email ir@stagwellglobal.com to request an invitation. Space is limited.

Needham Growth Conference: Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be hosting 1x1 meetings and participating in a fireside chat on Jan. 17, 2024 , from 2:15-2:55 PM ET . To register, click Stagwell Chairman and CEOwill be hosting 1x1 meetings and participating in a fireside chat on, from. To register, click here

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

