Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Phillips plans to continue her cake pop side hustle despite pushback from state regulator.
Henrico baker in trouble with state regulator over in-home cake pop business
An all day rain plus very heavy rain in the evening could cause flooding. Strong gusty winds...
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday’s storm could bring flooding rain and strong gusty winds
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Morning wintry mix, west of I-95
The office will focus on “Right Help, Right Now” resources available to Virginia students.
VDOE creates Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness
Amtrak some services headed Northeast ahead of winter weather.
Winter weather cancels flights and train services

Latest News

Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes; ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in the north and warns of ‘another war’
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Canceled flights are piling up as Alaska and United are stuck without their grounded Boeing jets
The Friendship Circle of VA held its first Disability Expo at the Weinstein JCC
Friendship Circle of Virginia holds first ever Disability Expo