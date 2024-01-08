Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shooting in Hopewell leaves one man severely injured

Police say the incident took place just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of North Avenue.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after an early morning shooting in Hopewell.

Police say the incident took place just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of North Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find one man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Tri-Cities Hospital for medical assistance and then later flown to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

Police arrested 30-year-old Vernon C’Pelle Harrison Jr. in connection with the incident. He was charged with Felony Malicious Wounding and the Use of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony. He is now being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective William Martin of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

