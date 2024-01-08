First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for flooding rain potential and strong gusty winds.

Tonight: Increasing and thickening cloud cover. Rain will be arriving near daybreak in the morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s then rising to near 40° by sunrise. (Rain Chance: 30% Late)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Overcast with rain likely all day. Rain moves in during the early morning. Light to moderate and then heavy at times, especially during the 3pm-9pm window. 2″-3″ of rain total and strong, gusty winds. Wind gusts 40-50mph+. Some power outages possible. Higher gusts up to 60mph closer to the Bay. Strongest winds during the late afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area. Highs in the low 60s by evening. (Rain Chance: 100%) Minor to moderate coastal flooding likely along the bay.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and windy. West wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with more rain developing during the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Lows in low 30s, highs in the low 60s by late afternoon or early evening. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and turning colder.. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 50° with temperatures falling later in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain by afternoon. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

For updates, download the First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also track updates in the forecast in the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.