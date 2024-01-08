Your Money with Carlson Financial
Another man sentenced in shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey

Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another man involved in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey entered a guilty plea on Monday.

Rashard Jackson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 23 years of that suspended. He also pleaded guilty to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was sentenced to three years.

On Sept. 12, 2022, officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five men were charged in the shooting death of the Armstrong High School student.

In June 2023, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley were found guilty on six charges and sentenced to 56 years in prison.

Mitchell Hudson Jr. was sentenced to 25 years for his crimes.

In November 2023, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, with 25 of those years suspended.

