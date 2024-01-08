18-year-old dies after being found shot inside crashed car in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Henrico last week.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, officers were called to Battlefield Park Road in Varina for a single-vehicle crash.

“As officers were en route to the location, information about a shooting at that address was reported. Once on scene, officers located one adult male in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds.” Henrico Police said.

Police say the victim, Terell Crosson, Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far, police have not given any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

