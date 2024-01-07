Your Money with Carlson Financial
Two adults, one juvenile injured in Richmond shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s northside after two adults and one juvenile were injured.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s northside after two adults and one juvenile were injured.

On Saturday, just before 6 p.m., police heard gunshots in the 2900 block of North Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, which contained three male victims, was escorted to a nearby hospital with the help of Richmond Police.

All three victims, two adults and one juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

