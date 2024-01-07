First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday’s storm could bring flooding rain and strong gusty winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The extremely active pattern is poised to bring us ANOTHER soaking rainmaker of Pacific origin.

Rain is likely Tuesday morning through Tuesday night with both flooding and wind damage possible.

Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely with this next system arriving Tuesday. (12 On Your Side)

This data from the Weather Prediction Center shows a 2″+ precipitation forecast for VA-- mainly rain.

2 to 3 inch rain totals expected Higher amounts possible. (12 On Your Side)

The long duration of rain that will likely be heavy at times on saturated ground, could cause flooding in poor drainage areas, flash flooding in urban areas plus river flooding will be a concern later this week.

The Eastern Shore, SE VA and Mathews County included in the High Wind Watch for wind gusts of 60mph. Power outages will be possible. (NWS)

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the eastern Shore, Mathews county and portions of SE VA for wind gusts of 60+mph. This goes into effect Tuesday afternoon through late evening.

We should be ready for the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

A few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front races through can’t be ruled out.

Timeline:

Tuesday by 7-8am : Light to moderate rain moves in.

Tuesday Afternoon: Moderate to heavy rain likely.

Tuesday Evening: The heaviest rain moves through central Virginia from west to east. Right now, that timeframe is 4pm to 9pm. Winds strengthen, gusting to 40-50+mph and a few thunderstorms are possible. Showers should taper off by 11pm.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds should move through Tuesday evening. (12 On Your Side)

Wednesday will be a much drier day, but staying breezy. West wind 10-20mph with gusts 30-40mph.

We will keep you updated and give you the First Alert to any changes as we get closer to Tuesday. Stay aware!

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.