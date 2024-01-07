Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for flooding rain and strong gusty winds.

Sunday Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Overcast with rain likely all day. Rain moves in during the morning. Moderate to heavy at times, especially during the late afternoon into the evening. 2-3+ inches of rain total and strong, gusty winds. Wind gusts 40-50mph+. Some power outages possible. Higher gusts up to 60mph closer to the Bay. Strongest winds during the evening and night. Flash flooding possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Overcast with more rain, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows in low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

