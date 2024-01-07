Students, community raise funds and awareness for teen traffic safety

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The former ‘Hoops for Heroes’ 3v3 local basketball tournament at James River High School is focused on a subject that is making a major impact on the community. It’s called the Rapids Forever 3 on 3 basketball tournament, where teens play to raise money for the organization, YOVAS – Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety.

The event is sentimental as it honors the lives of Nick Booth and Will Hammitt, two teens who were tragically killed in a car crash in April.

“But the fact that you’ve changed it to rapids forever 3 on 3 in honor of Nick and Will comes at a very high price,” expressed Dave Booth, the father of Nick Booth.

The event is also dedicated to the remembrance of the Midlothian High School student who lost his life in a similar way - when the car he was riding in ran off the road and hit a tree.

“The tragedy at Midlothian high school last week shows us all hey this isn’t going away, this hasn’t been solved,” said Booth.

The focus of the tournament changed when three students decided to use this for their capstone project.

“It’ ‘s a problem within our community, and it needs more support from the community and the leaders in the community… because it’s affecting us, it’s affecting our school, and now it’s bringing a much bigger impact to those around us,” said Liam Henry, a senior student at James River HS and one of the three organizers of the tournament.

The event was free but donations were encouraged, there were snacks, drinks and T-shirts for sale. Liam Henry told 12 On Your Side that it hasn’t been the same since Nick and Will died.

“Walking through the hallways, especially after it happened, not seeing the friendly faces of Nick and Will was a reality check,” Henry said.

Now, Booth is reminding the players and all teens to remember they only have one life.

“You guys are not invincible. I want you guys to play in tournaments like this, not have them named after you,” he expressed.

All of the proceeds are going to an organization - Youth of Virginia Speaks Out About Traffic Safety.

