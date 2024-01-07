Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Friendship Circle of Virginia holds first ever Disability Expo

Hundreds of people walked through the Weinstein JCC to learn more about the disability community at the Inaugural Disability Expo on Sunday.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people walked through the Weinstein JCC to learn more about the disability community at the Inaugural Disability Expo on Sunday.

The Friendship Circle of Virginia created this, with a partnership between the JCC and Markel Inc. as well as 40 vendors who serve the disability community.

It was an event that provided education as well as an opportunity for connection.

“You think you’re just on your own on your own little island ... It was hard for me. Why should it be so hard for everybody else? And having an event like this just really is necessary for all families with people with disabilities,” said Harry Gewanter, the founder of Medical Home Plus who also has a son who has Downs Syndrome.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 1 in 4 people live with a disability.

“In the disability community, people are born with whatever disability they may have and sometimes it comes on suddenly, like a car accident and suddenly you’re stuck and like ‘who do I go to?’” said Sarah Kranz-Ciment, the executive director for Friendship Circle of Virginia.

“The system quite frankly sometimes is cumbersome, it’s hard to get information,” Orly Lewis, CEO of the Weinstein JCC, explained.

She also shared how she saw the impact an event like this can do for people who are isolated because of a disability of their own, or a loved one.

“We had people leave the center quite moved and the bag is full of pamphlets and cards and information,” Orly Lewis said.

You can find a list of vendors and more information about next year’s expo here.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Phillips plans to continue her cake pop side hustle despite pushback from state regulator.
Henrico baker in trouble with state regulator over in-home cake pop business
An all day rain plus very heavy rain in the evening could cause flooding. Strong gusty winds...
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday’s storm could bring flooding rain and strong gusty winds
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Morning wintry mix, west of I-95
The office will focus on “Right Help, Right Now” resources available to Virginia students.
VDOE creates Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness
Amtrak some services headed Northeast ahead of winter weather.
Winter weather cancels flights and train services

Latest News

Hundreds of people walked through the Weinstein JCC to learn more about the disability...
Friendship Circle of Virginia holds first ever Disability Expo
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office invites all senior citizens to register for the 15th...
Enrollment begins for Hanover Senior Citizens Police Academy
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s northside after two adults and one juvenile...
Two adults, one juvenile injured after shooting in Richmond
Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to the racial integration and equality of African...
Central Virginia proudly celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.