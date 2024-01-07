Friendship Circle of Virginia holds first ever Disability Expo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people walked through the Weinstein JCC to learn more about the disability community at the Inaugural Disability Expo on Sunday.

The Friendship Circle of Virginia created this, with a partnership between the JCC and Markel Inc. as well as 40 vendors who serve the disability community.

It was an event that provided education as well as an opportunity for connection.

“You think you’re just on your own on your own little island ... It was hard for me. Why should it be so hard for everybody else? And having an event like this just really is necessary for all families with people with disabilities,” said Harry Gewanter, the founder of Medical Home Plus who also has a son who has Downs Syndrome.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 1 in 4 people live with a disability.

“In the disability community, people are born with whatever disability they may have and sometimes it comes on suddenly, like a car accident and suddenly you’re stuck and like ‘who do I go to?’” said Sarah Kranz-Ciment, the executive director for Friendship Circle of Virginia.

“The system quite frankly sometimes is cumbersome, it’s hard to get information,” Orly Lewis, CEO of the Weinstein JCC, explained.

She also shared how she saw the impact an event like this can do for people who are isolated because of a disability of their own, or a loved one.

“We had people leave the center quite moved and the bag is full of pamphlets and cards and information,” Orly Lewis said.

You can find a list of vendors and more information about next year’s expo here.

