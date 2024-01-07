Your Money with Carlson Financial
Central Virginia proudly celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to the racial integration and equality of African Americans and other minorities in America. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | AP)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Martin Luther King is a pioneer who dedicated his life’s work to the desegregation and equality of black and brown people in America.

On Monday, Jan. 15, we will honor his legacy by celebrating his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and freedom for all.

There will be several events in Central Virginia reflecting on his remarkable achievements and dedication toward a better future.

Community Transformers Foundation

  • Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. - Tabernacle Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA.

VCU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Vigil hosted by VCU Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., - Monday, Jan. 15, 5:15 p.m. - Front of VCU Art Depot, 814 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA.
  • VCU Keynote Celebration 2024 - Thursday, Jan. 18, 5 - 7 p.m. - Institute for Contemporary Art, 601 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA.
  • VCU Health 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Walk - Saturday, Jan. 20, 4 - 6 p.m. - Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion & Children’s Tower, 1000 East Broad Street Richmond, VA.

Virginia Union 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Celebration

  • Friday, Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m. - Downtown Richmond Marriott, 500 East Broad St, Richmond, VA.

22nd Annual MLK Drum Majors Awards and Celebration

  • Monday, Jan. 15, 6 - 8 p.m. - 5th Street Baptist Church, 2800 3rd Avenue Richmond, VA.

MLK Community Day, Teens R Talkin’

  • Monday, Jan. 15, 1 - 4 p.m. - Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA.

MLK Community Conversation: Living Wage for the Thriving of Humanity

  • Monday, Jan. 15, 10 - 11:15 a.m. - Wilton Center, Multi-Faith Room, 410 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA.
  • Monday, January 15, 5:30 - 6:45 p.m. - Heilman Dining Center, Richmond Room, 410 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA.

University of Richmond Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

  • Community Conversations - Monday, Jan. 15 - multiple times and locations.
  • DIY Service project - Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Tyler Haynes Commons, Room 305.
  • Panel discussion Commitment to Humanity: The Church as a Movement for Inclusive Action - Thursday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Robins Center, Spider Hall.
  • A Beloved Community Gathering - Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Cannon Memorial Chapel.

