Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Man charged with punching flight attendant also allegedly kicked police officer in the groin

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and faces up to 20 years in prison. (DAZIA POLAND, TMX, CNN, Dazia Poland / TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent.

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas.

Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday from Fort Worth, Texas, to Bozeman, Montana. Pilots landed the plane in Amarillo instead.

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20...
Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.(Randall County Sheriff's Office)

The FBI agent’s account was in unsealed court documents Friday.

A flight attendant told the FBI that another passenger complained that Fagiana was violently kicking their seat. The flight attendant said when he asked Fagiana to stop, the man swore at him, punched him in the stomach, then stood up and hit him three more times.

The attendant and other passengers subdued the man and put flex cuffs on him until the plane landed in Amarillo.

An FBI agent said in an affidavit that while officers were putting steel cuffs on Fagiana, he spit at officers and kicked one. They put a “spitting mask” on his face.

The agent wrote that Fagiana said he didn’t remember anything about the flight but “admitted he had drunk some ‘Captain Morgans’” — a brand of rum — at bars before the flight.

It was not clear whether Fagiana has a lawyer; court records Friday did not list one.

Video taken by another passenger captured the confrontation with the flight attendant.

“Stop, stop, stop. What the (expletive) are you doing?” the flight attendant yelled at a man hitting him.

Airlines reported more than 2,000 incidents of unruly passengers to the Federal Aviation Administration. That is down from a peak of nearly 6,000 in 2021, when far fewer people were traveling because of the pandemic.

In one of the most serious cases, a California woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the mouth and breaking her teeth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Phillips plans to continue her cake pop side hustle despite pushback from state regulator.
Henrico baker in trouble with state regulator over in-home cake pop business
Winter weather, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Morning wintry mix, along and west of I-95
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
The Chesterfield Police Department says the victim and suspect arranged to meet at Manchester...
Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Chesterfield school
Outside of Richmond's city hall
City of Richmond staff respond to influx of meals tax payment issues

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Alaska Airlines grounds all 737-9 aircraft after plane’s window blows out midair
A family in Maine is humbly requesting birthday cards for their 9-year-old who is diagnosed...
Family requesting surprise cards for terminally ill girl’s birthday: ‘Boosts of support’
A family in Maine is humbly requesting birthday cards for their 9-year-old who is diagnosed...
Family requests birthday cards for terminally ill girl
President Biden argued that Trump could destroy American democracy during a speech Friday that...
Biden speaks on democracy ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered