Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 fleet after plane’s window blows out midair

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in midair.

Following the incident on Flight 1282, Alaska Airlines said in a statement they are taking the “precautionary step of temporarily grounding” its fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft.

“Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections. We anticipate all inspections will be completed in the next few days,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in the statement.

The flight was headed from Portland to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. Pacific time and was back at the airport around 5:30 p.m.

“We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred tonight, and will share updates as more information is available. The NTSB is investigating this event and we will fully support their investigation,” Minicucci added.

Dramatic photos sent to KPTV by a passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

plane emergency landing PDX (Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

One passenger reported that a child had to be held in his seat by his mother because of the extreme depressurization. The same child’s shirt was ripped off.

Other passengers claimed people lost their phones, which were reportedly sucked out of the plane.

The airplane’s oxygen masks deployed immediately after the depressurization and multiple people used them until the plane landed in Portland.

According to the Port of Portland, the fire department responded to the plane after it landed and treated passengers for minor injuries. One person was taken from the scene for additional medical treatment, but there were no serious injuries reported.

“My heart goes out to those who were on this flight – I am so sorry for what you experienced. I am so grateful for the response of our pilots and flight attendants,” Minicucci said.

Alaska Airlines said 171 guests and 6 crew members were aboard the flight.

KPTV has reached out to the FAA and the airport for more information.

Copyright 2024 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.