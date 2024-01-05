Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Winter weather, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: AM wintry mix, along and west of I-95
The Chesterfield Police Department says the victim and suspect arranged to meet at Manchester...
Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Chesterfield school
The owners know that their dogs, Chevy, Spike and Bella, did not attack any animals like the...
DWR arrests property owner for shooting, killing hunting dogs
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Urgent cares across region see an influx of people after winter holidays
Doctors see an influx of patients after the holidays

Latest News

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
FILE - Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing, in Hartford, CT, Feb. 24,...
Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned sues former cop, Connecticut town