Two year anniversary of I-95 standstill that left cars stranded for over 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Jan. 3 to 4, 2022, thousands were trapped in their vehicles on I-95 after a snowstorm hit central Virginia, leaving over 830 cars stranded on the road in freezing temperatures.

”I felt like I was stuck in a movie somewhere, and it’s not reality,” said Taly Hahn, who got stuck in I-95 backup.

That was the scene for thousands trapped on the icy roads. Warmer temperatures leading up to the storm gave drivers a false sense of security. Not realizing the roads would turn so dangerous so quickly.

It also impacted how the Virginia Department of Transportation and emergency services responded to the pile-up.

”I was on the road maybe three hours, three and a half hours before this wall of red lights came out of nowhere,” said Dan Krauss, another person stuck in the backup.

The state inspector general’s report found several agencies mishandled the event, causing the shutdown to last more than 24 hours.

The report recommended several things, including more training and better communication between agencies and the public.

Kelly Hannon with VDOT tells us her agency made those changes and more.

“We’ve increased our statewide training and our dry runs, so we do more practicing for our plow trains up and down 95 and other interstates across the state,” said Hannon. “Just to kind of practice so people are familiar they know what to do, where to go. We’ve pre-staged more towing crews to help us quickly clear incidents.”

On the communication side, VDOT also improved how it communicates internally and with other state agencies during an emergency.

Another tool: a wireless emergency alert that can be used to check on motorists who might be stranded.

“If we’ve done everything we can to try to keep people moving, to detour traffic, and we are just not able to do it safely, we are going to coordinate with state police and Department of Emergency Management to try to do wellness checks on the motorist,” said Hannon.

They have also addressed equipment and personnel shortages and prepared for more severe forecasts.

In November last year, the state Department of Emergency Management held a two-day winter weather exercise, bringing together state agencies and other partners for training.

“We work with other states on the east coast throughout the eastern coastal transportation coalition so they know when we are having winter weather road conditions that people approaching Virginia are aware of that incident,” said Hannon.

State officials also recommend you keep your emergency car kit up to date in case of an event like this. Food and warmth are especially essential in a case like this.

“The other thing for folks is that we recommend you have that blanket or extra coat in the car with you. Remember you need to dress for the weather outside the vehicle, not the temperature you’re hoping is on the inside,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

You also need to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather and those road trips.

