Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Local deputy pushes safe driving for teens

The families of Nick Booth, Will Hammit and Wyatt Fowler are all mourning because of young lives taken too soon.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At least three families have gotten a phone call they never wanted to receive in 2023 that their high school-aged sons - had been killed in a driving accident.

The families of Nick Booth, Will Hammit and Wyatt Fowler are all mourning because of young lives taken too soon.

“Nobody wants to get that phone call at nighttime. Nobody wants to have that parent tell that story of their child losing their life at 15,16,17,” said Brad Hughes, a deputy with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and a distracted driving survivor.

Wyatt Fowler was a passenger in a car traveling down Brandermill Parkway Saturday night when the driver lost control, went off the two-lane road, and slammed into a tree. The exact cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Virginia law explains that drivers under 18 cannot have more than one passenger in the car.

Plus, there’s a curfew for teenagers. They’re not allowed to drive between midnight and 4 a.m. unless it’s for work or an emergency.

“It’s a result of a lot of underaged individuals causing crashes and being involved in crashes,” Hughes said.

In April, two James River High School students, Nick Booth and Will Hammit, died along Old Gun Road West. Officers said the car was speeding several hundred feet before hitting a wall, overturning, and catching fire. According to the DMV’s website, young people are involved in distracted driving crashes than any other age group.

“One is too many,” said Brad Hughes.

Every person getting into a car can do an important task: wear a seatbelt. The DMV’s website also stated that by not wearing a seatbelt in the event of a crash - the chance of a wreck becoming deadly doubles.

“Seatbelts save lives,” said Hughes.

Hughes also said that it’s important that everyone who gets behind the wheel of a car, no matter the age, is aware of the responsibility and the consequences that come with it.

“Getting a license is not only a privilege but an opportunity. Let’s give our children the opportunity to grow up,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1.
1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Marvin Young and his sister, Jazzie.
Mail carrier involved in September Henrico crash dies after ‘sudden and unexpected’ complications
Check traffic in Central Virginia before you start traveling.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area
Charter Colony neighborhood Chesterfield
Chesterfield police looking into apparent attempted abductions in neighborhoods

Latest News

The families of Nick Booth, Will Hammit and Wyatt Fowler are all mourning because of young...
Local deputy pushes safe driving for teens
Rain likely on Saturday in RVA.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain likely this weekend, winter precipitation possible NW
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
Two year anniversary of I-95 standstill that left cars stranded for over 24 hours
Charter Colony neighborhood Chesterfield
Chesterfield police looking into apparent attempted abductions in neighborhoods