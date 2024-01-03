Local deputy pushes safe driving for teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At least three families have gotten a phone call they never wanted to receive in 2023 that their high school-aged sons - had been killed in a driving accident.

The families of Nick Booth, Will Hammit and Wyatt Fowler are all mourning because of young lives taken too soon.

“Nobody wants to get that phone call at nighttime. Nobody wants to have that parent tell that story of their child losing their life at 15,16,17,” said Brad Hughes, a deputy with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and a distracted driving survivor.

Wyatt Fowler was a passenger in a car traveling down Brandermill Parkway Saturday night when the driver lost control, went off the two-lane road, and slammed into a tree. The exact cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Virginia law explains that drivers under 18 cannot have more than one passenger in the car.

Plus, there’s a curfew for teenagers. They’re not allowed to drive between midnight and 4 a.m. unless it’s for work or an emergency.

“It’s a result of a lot of underaged individuals causing crashes and being involved in crashes,” Hughes said.

In April, two James River High School students, Nick Booth and Will Hammit, died along Old Gun Road West. Officers said the car was speeding several hundred feet before hitting a wall, overturning, and catching fire. According to the DMV’s website, young people are involved in distracted driving crashes than any other age group.

“One is too many,” said Brad Hughes.

Every person getting into a car can do an important task: wear a seatbelt. The DMV’s website also stated that by not wearing a seatbelt in the event of a crash - the chance of a wreck becoming deadly doubles.

“Seatbelts save lives,” said Hughes.

Hughes also said that it’s important that everyone who gets behind the wheel of a car, no matter the age, is aware of the responsibility and the consequences that come with it.

“Getting a license is not only a privilege but an opportunity. Let’s give our children the opportunity to grow up,” Hughes said.

