Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Fall fire season burned 25,000 acres in Virginia, challenged firefighters

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County(Peter Forister Photography)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia forestry officials say the fall fire season was one of the most challenging in the last 20 years.

And they’re urging more caution as drought conditions persist in some parts of the state.

The 2023 fall fire season was one to remember, with extreme fire activity and what state forestry officials describe as “tremendous challenges” for the local, state and federal agencies that responded.

Cory Swift is a Communications Specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“As far as acres burned, this past fall fire season was the worst that we’ve had going back as far as 2001,” he told WDBJ7 in a recent interview.

He said the department responded to 156 fires during fall fire season in 2023, compared with 89 the year before.

And some were larger fires that covered a lot of ground.

“We had the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County that burned about 3,900 acres,” Swift said. “And then we had the very large fire in Bedford County, the Matts Creek Fire, that burned over 11,000 acres. And that put it as the sixth largest wildfire that Virginia has ever seen.”

State forestry officials say the coordination among local, state and federal firefighters, and help from across the country minimized the damage, saving 224 homes and 268 other structures with an estimated value of more than $46 million.

“It’s just really impressive to see how all of these cooperators came together to respond to this very busy fall fire season that we had,” Swift said.

Drought conditions persist in some parts of the state, and forestry officials encourage people to use caution and check local restrictions before doing any outdoor burning.

Spring fire season begins on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1.
1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting
Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?
Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of VA, mainly our far western and...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain likely this weekend, winter precipitation possible well northwest
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

Latest News

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
Two year anniversary of I-95 standstill that left cars stranded for over 24 hours
Charter Colony neighborhood Chesterfield
Chesterfield police looking into apparent attempted abductions in neighborhoods
Marvin Young and his sister, Jazzie.
Mail carrier involved in September Henrico crash dies after ‘sudden and unexpected’ complications
Nicole Jones being sworn in as 9th district councilmember on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Nicole Jones sworn into Richmond City Council