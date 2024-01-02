Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Stafford County

By WVIR 29News
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County.

VSP announced Tuesday, January 2, that the crash happened on Route 3 (Kings Highway) around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. A 2016 Dodge Journey ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment before it overturned and collided with several trees.

The driver, 28-year-old Christopher E. Lash of King George, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

Authorities say Lash died at the scene.

