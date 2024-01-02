Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine, breezy and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching a weekend low-pressure system that has the potential of bringing winter weather to parts of Central Virginia.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy during the day. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty light showers, mainly during the morning possible. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

First Alert: Watching this weekend closely. Colder air and plenty of moisture are expected to impact Central Virginia starting Saturday. Precipitation moves in Saturday and exits Sunday. The potential for wintry weather is possible for our western and NW counties. Most likely scenario for RVA: All rain. 1-2″ of rain total possible. We will keep you updated.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely, arriving during the morning and continues through into the night. Closely watching our western and NW counties for the potential for wintry precipitation. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Sunday: A slight chance of rain early, otherwise decreasing clouds, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

