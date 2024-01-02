Powerball jackpot climbs to $810 million on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

You hear of New Year’s superstitions for good luck and money for the year, but Powerball players are hoping a winning ticket will help them reach their goals sooner. The Powerball jackpot is sitting at $810 million leading up to the drawing on New Year’s Day.

At Styles Bi-Rite off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, the usual crowd rolls in even on a holiday to get their Powerball tickets. China Kelty says it is her routine to go twice a week and she was not stopping that tradition this year.

“I will make a spreadsheet to see what numbers came out the most throughout the year and I will play the low value numbers,” Kelty said. “I just bought two tonight here. But then I like to travel further out, so I’ll make a few more stops up the road to get others.”

For Kelty, it is all about strategy. Others like Chesterfield neighbor William Johnson say they just let the machine pick a number, or he’ll choose something random. He plays the lottery often and says he would use the money to start a scholarship fund, take care of family and help out the homeless population in the area.

“This is the spot I come by all the time, Mega Millions and Powerball,” Johnson. “Usually, I meet with some of my friends here.”

The last time someone had all the numbers with a Powerball ticket was back in October by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. The jackpot now has a cash value of $408.9 million. A winner can take the jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or get the one-time cash option.

“It’s a large prize, I can pay off my student loans, my home, and retire early,” Kelty said.

The luck to win it all could be in the Richmond-area, as just about a week ago someone in Louisa won $2 million. Then at a Food Lion in Henrico, a New Year’s raffle ticket sent someone home with $100,000. If your New Year’s resolution involves making more money, this Powerball jackpot could be an easy way to check that goal off early this year.

“It’s the American dream to win. You just take your chances, if it’s meant to be it’ll be,” Kelty said.

The Virginia Lottery also encourages people to double-check their tickets to see if they match some numbers. The Virginia Lottery profits go to helping K-12 education here in the commonwealth.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.