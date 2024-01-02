Your Money with Carlson Financial
Off-duty officer killed while trying to stop beer theft, officials say

An off-duty Greensboro police officer shot and killed Saturday was trying to stop the suspects from stealing beer, according to court documents. (SOURCE: WRAL)
By WRAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) – An off-duty police officer in North Carolina was reportedly attempting to stop a beer theft when he was shot and killed Saturday.

The Greensboro Police Department and the wider community is mourning the death of Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

A steady stream of people stopped by the police department’s headquarters to pray, leave flowers and drop off cards for Nix’s family.

Although Nix was off duty when he was killed, Greensboro City Council Member Zach Methany said first responders like Nix are never really off duty.

“When you lose a loved one that was serving our community to make not only us safe, my children safe, your children safe, the community safe, it’s gut-wrenching,” Methany said.

Methany said he knew Nix from his 23 years as an officer and his family’s legacy of service. Six members of Nix’s family have served or currently serve in the local fire department.

Methany said Nix leaves behind a wife and teenage son.

“He cared about this community, and I know I can feel that he loved his family 10 times more than he loved this community,” Methany said.

Police said two 18-year-olds and a 28-year-old face charges in the murder.

Court documents said 18-year-old Jamere Foster is the accused gunman.

A warrant said Foster was trying to steal about a $230 in beer from a Guilford County Sheetz, ultimately making off with several cases coming to about $83.

After the shooting, the warrant said Foster worked with the other suspects to sell the stolen beer and buy drugs.

All three suspects are in custody, authorities said.

“Our goal - I don’t make resolutions, but I do today - is just to be thankful for what we’ve got. Be appreciative and to love a little bit more,” Methany said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

