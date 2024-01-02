Your Money with Carlson Financial
Nicole Jones sworn into Richmond City Council

The council also formally elected its new president and vice president.
Nicole Jones being sworn in as 9th district councilmember on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Nicole Jones being sworn in as 9th district councilmember on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City Council elected an interim council president and a 9th District council member on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Newly appointed Interim Richmond City Council Member Nicole Jones was administered their oath of office. Jones’ interim role as 9th District Councilor begins immediately.

Jones leaves her Richmond School Board seat to finish the remainder of Mike Jones’ term after he won a seat in the House of Delegates. Richmond Public Schools is working to fill Nicole Jones’ seat now.

During the meeting, the Council elected Vice President Kristen M. Nye, 4th district councilor, to serve as Council President to replace Mike Jones. Council also elected Ann-Frances Lambert, Councilmember, Richmond Northside 3rd Voter District, to replace Councilmember Nye.

The newly elected leadership will serve for the remaining year of those 2-year terms, which end Dec. 31, 2024.

