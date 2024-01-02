Man dies after Roanoke officer involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a Roanoke man has died as a result of a December 19th officer involved shooting.

According to police, Deputies of the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest a Class 5 felon, Jeremy Bailey, 40, of Roanoke on Dunmore Street SW.

Police say Bailey barricaded himself in his home when a U.S. Marshal fired a shot that hit Bailey.

Bailey was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died on December 29th as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Virginia State Police recovered a weapon from the scene and continue to investigate the incident.

The case will then be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.