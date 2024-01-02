Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Man dies after Roanoke officer involved shooting

Jeremy Bailey
Jeremy Bailey(Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a Roanoke man has died as a result of a December 19th officer involved shooting.

According to police, Deputies of the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest a Class 5 felon, Jeremy Bailey, 40, of Roanoke on Dunmore Street SW.

Police say Bailey barricaded himself in his home when a U.S. Marshal fired a shot that hit Bailey.

Bailey was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died on December 29th as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Virginia State Police recovered a weapon from the scene and continue to investigate the incident.

The case will then be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1.
1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting
Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?
Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of VA, mainly our far western and...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain likely this weekend, winter precipitation possible well northwest
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to...
Federal judge dismisses effort to block Trump from Virginia ballot
Marvin Young and his sister, Jazzie.
Mail carrier involved in September Henrico crash dies
Financial red flags to look for when dating
Financial red flags to look for when dating
Financial red flags to look for when dating