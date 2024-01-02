Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mail carrier involved in September Henrico crash dies

Marvin Young and his sister, Jazzie.
Marvin Young and his sister, Jazzie.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A mail carrier injured in a Henrico crash while on the job in September has died.

According to a Mimms Funeral Home, Marvin Young died on Dec. 15 at 30 years old.

A GoFundMe page for Young says he passed due to some health complications.

Henrico Police say his death is not connected to the crash, so they are not investigating.

Young’s sister spoke with 12 On Your Side in September. She said Marvin was the father of two young boys and could light up the room.

