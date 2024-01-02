First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of our area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy New Year! We want to give you the First Alert that we are watching a significant storm that is heading our way for this upcoming weekend.

Because of this we have made Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of VA, mainly our far western and northwestern counties (12 On Your Side)

As of Monday evening, precipitation looks to move into our area Saturday, sometime during the morning and afternoon and exit Sunday morning.

There is the potential for wintry precipitation (wintry mix or snow) for our western and northwestern counties. This is not a slam dunk to see wintry weather. The most likely scenario for most of central Virginia and Richmond will be plain old rain, which could be heavy at times.

The storm track is still uncertain, and we are still several days out. As you can see the differences in the Euro..

Watching a significant storm heading our way for the start of the weekend. Could bring wintry precipitation farther back to the west and northwest Saturday (12 On Your Side)

And the GFS..

Latest GFS model for Saturday afternoon shows the potential for wintry weather, especially along I-81 (12 On Your Side)

Both showing timing differences and just how much cold air could make it down into our area is still yet to be seen. It is far too soon for specifics.

We will fine tune these details in the coming days. We just wanted to give you the most advanced notice possible. Please pay close attention to the forecast and we will keep you updated!

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.