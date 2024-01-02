Federal judge dismisses effort to block Trump from Virginia ballot

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit last week that sought to ban former President Donald Trump from Virginia’s presidential primary and general election ballots due to Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

In an opinion issued Dec. 29, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema ruled that the pair of activists who filed the suit lacked legal standing to challenge Trump’s eligibility for office because they “totally failed” to show that Trump’s presence on Virginia’s ballot would cause them specific harm.

“Although this increasingly litigated legal question of whether former President Trump may be disqualified from running for or serving in public office raises issues of the utmost importance in our democratic system of self-governance, the Court cannot reach the merits of plaintiff’s claims because it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction,” Brinkema wrote.

The ruling indicates there won’t be any late-breaking developments regarding Trump’s eligibility as a primary candidate in Virginia, where early voting for the state’s March 5 presidential primaries is set to begin Jan.19.

As legal battles continue to play out elsewhere, the question of whether Trump’s role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol qualifies as an act of insurrection — which would bar him from holding office — could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the Virginia challenge, the judge drew a distinction between the case before her and recent headline-grabbing decisions by authorities in Colorado and Maine to disqualify Trump from primary ballots on similar grounds.

