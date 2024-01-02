Your Money with Carlson Financial
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

