Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Deputy who was shot in the head speaks for the first time in over a month

Cpl. Lucas Watts spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A deputy in South Carolina who was shot in the line of duty recently hit a new milestone in his recovery.

Cpl. Lucas Watts, a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit.

The Oconee County sheriff called Watts’ survival a miracle.

An update posted by the family on CaringBridge on New Year’s Eve said Watts spoke his first words as he continues recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

Watts communicated to his family and friends from his bed that he wanted them to turn the fan on in his room.

“Because there was an element of surprise and, honestly, disbelief, his friend asked him what he said and he repeated himself again and said, ‘The fan.’ They asked him if he wanted the fan turned back on and he nodded his head up and down,” the post on CaringBridge reads.

The family said they were excited to hear the 27-year-old speak for the first time since he was shot, but the milestone emphasizes how far he has to go.

“While these little steps of improvement make it seem like he is awake and fully alert — he really isn’t yet. It’s more of an in and out kind of thing,” the post reads. “However, talking is definitely something to celebrate and another sign of him continuing to be more alert.”

The suspect who allegedly shot Watts was identified as Gregory Maxwell. He remains behind bars and was denied bond.

Copyright 2024 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?
Henrico Police
Woman injured in Henrico shooting
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Police warn against celebratory gunfire ahead of the New Year.
Police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year

Latest News

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California
A 2016 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree near...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
It’s always an election year in Virginia, and 2024 is shaping up to be a big one.
New Year brings presidential politics to Virginia