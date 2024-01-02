Chesterfield police looking into apparent attempted abductions in neighborhoods

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield detectives are now investigating a suspicious incident in a Midlothian neighborhood after a similar event was reported about a week prior.

Neighbors in the Charter Colony area are hitting social media with stories of a man in a red pickup truck. The reason they are so worried is they believe it is the same car from a reported attempted abduction in the Salisbury area.

“Not that every single red truck that you see on the road is suspicious, but just to be aware of that if you see one kind of slowly driving around your neighborhood, or whatever it might be. I mean, I think every parent in the area should be aware of this,” a concerned neighbor said.

On Dec. 21, police showed up at the 14200 block of Newgate Road in Salisbury for an apparent attempted abduction, as a young boy said he was walking home when a red truck pulled up to him, claiming a relative sent him to get the kid.

The kid allegedly refused and ran, which is when the driver chased him. Detectives say they have received over a dozen tips on various vehicles from the community.

They are now working to match those photos and validate them. The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s driving a red pickup truck with rusty wheels.

On Dec. 29, neighbors say a man in a red pickup truck approached a young girl in a toy car in the afternoon and got close to her. They say it looked like it drove off once the driver realized the girl’s father was not far behind.

Neighbors tell 12 On Your Side it was near Charter Landing Ct. They’re now warning others to be on the lookout.

“The neighborhood is kind of tucked away, like you wouldn’t really go in there. Unless you live there knew somebody there,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors could not get the car’s license plate but are still trying to warn others to be careful.

Safety expert Mike Jones says he has been in contact with Chesterfield Police about the incidents. He does not want people to be scared, but he says knowing what is happening is important.

He also says you cannot assume the suspect will always be in the red truck.

“The time to really be powerful is now, and plan for something that you hope will never happen comes if it does. One of the things that all children should have is a fingerprint card on file with the family and with the police department should they need it,” Jones said.

It is a safety alert and also a reminder you can never be too careful. Jones says parents can take this as an opportunity to talk with their kids about what to do in an emergency.

“Don’t be afraid to tell your children to scream if necessary. Make sure that they have your phone numbers memorized, and if not memorized, have it in a place in their pocket where someone can find them,” Jones said.

If you see anything that is a bit unusual, report it to the police.

If you have a security video related to these incidents, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Police say the suspect’s truck is described as an older-model, two-door red pickup truck with rust near the wheels.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.