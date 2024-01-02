Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Fire and EMS starts pilot program for whole blood ground transport

Dr. Allen Yee: “We now have the ability to give all those things back to them.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Fire Station 17 along Chester Road, Chesterfield Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Wayne Bowen discusses the Ground Transport Whole Blood Pilot Program, a new countywide initiative with a mission to provide whole blood to trauma patients at emergency scenes.

“We traditionally have mirrored what has been learned on the battlefield and for years have aggressively tried to administer fluid in an effort to satisfy fluid resuscitation needs for the patient, however there is no substitute for whole blood infusion,” Bowen told 12 On Your Side.

Whole Blood Transport
Whole Blood Transport(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The idea behind the pilot program is to give safety officers the ability to carry one liter of whole blood, which can be used to help trauma patients who are in need of blood right away.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve learned a lot from the wars overseas. We’ve learned that saltwater that we give in the IV aren’t necessarily the best for trauma,” said Dr. Allen Yee, operational medical director for Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “If they’re bleeding, losing blood, they’re losing red cells, they’re losing platelets, they’re losing plasma. We now have the ability to give all those things back to them.”

Yee told 12 On Your Side this all started with a partnership back in July.

“Chesterfield County partnered with the Innova Blood Bank in July to start bringing blood into this area,” said Yee. “We started with putting the whole blood on the Med-Flight Virginia State Police helicopter with the goal of expanding to our ground units.”

In December, the safety officer unit housed at Fire Station 17 started carrying whole blood, available around the clock for trauma patients in the field.

Chesterfield Ground Transport Whole Blood Pilot Program
Chesterfield Ground Transport Whole Blood Pilot Program(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We’re carrying a low titer O positive whole blood, so that it is compatible with any patient that we may encounter,” said Bowen.

“We unfortunately see patients who get in car accidents, gunshot wounds, whose blood pressure is very low,” said Yee. “By giving these patients a unit of blood, we can actually raise their blood pressure much higher than what we normally could with saltwater.”

So far, Bowen said 60 paramedics have been trained for whole blood field infusion and is looking to put a plan together to train the rest of the department’s paramedics in the early part of 2024.

Steps first responders believe can make a life-saving difference.

“By doing it early on, we’re actually helping the body form clots and they need less blood down the road,” said Yee.

