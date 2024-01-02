Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting

Henrico Police investigating deadly double shooting.
Henrico Police investigating deadly double shooting.(Canva)
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 1 woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting at an Henrico apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on January 1.

Once on scene, officers found two women inside an apartment.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to their next of kin.

Police say at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the community.

Detectives are working to determine the identity of the suspect(s).

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious prior to midnight is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?
Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of VA, mainly our far western and...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Watching the potential for wintry precipitation for parts of our area
It’s always an election year in Virginia, and 2024 is shaping up to be a big one.
New Year brings presidential politics to Virginia
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sunshine returns Tuesday

Latest News

Sign showing Powerball jackpot is at $810 million.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $810 million on New Year’s Day
Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
A 2016 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree near...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Dani’s gift to give lives on as a cornea and tissue donor, which helped restore sight for two...
‘I want her death to have meaning’: Chesterfield teen honored in Rose Parade