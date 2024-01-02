1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 1 woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting at an Henrico apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on January 1.

Once on scene, officers found two women inside an apartment.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to their next of kin.

Police say at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the community.

Detectives are working to determine the identity of the suspect(s).

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious prior to midnight is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

