Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five people are starting off 2024 $1 million richer.

Virginia Lottery announced Monday the locations where the winning tickets were sold for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)
  • Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)
  • Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)
  • Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven tickets each won $100,000:

  • Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)
  • Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)
  • Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)
  • Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)
  • Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Another 1,000 tickets each won $500. Those winning numbers can be found here on Virginia Lottery’s website.

