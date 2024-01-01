Your Money with Carlson Financial
New Year brings presidential politics to Virginia

The commonwealth is part of Super Tuesday on March 5
It’s always an election year in Virginia, and 2024 is shaping up to be a big one.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
“We will get plenty of politics, don’t worry. People will be sick to death of it by November as they always are,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.

Sabato says Democrats pretty much have their nominee at this point with President Joe Biden. But if the Republican nominee isn’t set by March 5, Virginia, in the Super Tuesday Primary, could be a deciding factor.

“It could be all over by March 5, or we could play a role in deciding the Republican nomination,” said Sabato.

Come November, the likely match-up will be between Biden and former President Donald Trump. Biden won Virginia in 2020 by 10 points, but his popularity is waning.

“I don’t think the Democrats can take Virginia for granted the way they’ve been able to prior to (Gov. Glenn) Youngkin,” said Sabato.

While the state has trended more blue in recent years, Sabato says Democrats shouldn’t ignore the commonwealth.

He adds that voters can expect appearances from the candidates here in Virginia.

“I think they will work hard, and that means television advertising. It means some appearances by Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris as well,” said Sabato.

But it’s not just the race for the White House on the ballot in Virginia this November.

Democrat Tim Kaine is vying for another term in the U.S. Senate, and voters will also choose who will represent them in 11 congressional House districts all across the commonwealth.

Sabato says two or three of those races could be competitive, including the state’s seventh congressional district that’s just north of the metro-Richmond area. Abigail Spanberger is vacating that seat as she sets her eyes on the governor’s mansion next year.

Election Day 2024 is Nov. 5.

“It’s going to be a topsy-turvy two years for Virginia, but that’s what you get in a state where there is a big election every single year,” said Sabato.

Sabato is alluding to those elections every year in Virginia. The race for the governor’s mansion will be the headline in 2025.

That’s also when all 100 House of Delegates members are back on the ballot.

