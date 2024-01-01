Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly

Spotty showers possible this afternoon and evening
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low rain chances and seasonably chilly this week. We’re closely watching a weekend low-pressure system that has a small chance of bringing winter weather to Central Virginia.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain chance: 20%)

First Alert: Flurries could mix in with a spotty shower tonight. No snow accumulation or winter weather impacts are expected.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a very low chance of a spotty shower in the morning. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny morning, clouds increase throughout the day. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers could move in by the afternoon and continue through Saturday night. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

First Alert: Colder air and Pacific moisture are expected to impact Central Virginia this weekend. Rain could move in late Saturday and continue Sunday. There’s a slight chance of a wintry mix (rain, sleet, snow). Most likely scenario: All rain. We are still a ways out from next weekend, details will become clearer over the next few days.

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Clouds decrease in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

