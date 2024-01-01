Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low rain chances and seasonably chilly this week. We’re closely watching a weekend low-pressure system that has a small chance of bringing winter weather to Central Virginia.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain chance: 20%)

First Alert: Flurries could mix in with a spotty shower tonight. No snow accumulation or winter weather impacts are expected.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a very low chance of a spotty shower in the morning. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny morning, clouds increase throughout the day. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers could move in by the afternoon and continue through Saturday night. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

First Alert: Colder air and Pacific moisture are expected to impact Central Virginia this weekend. Rain could move in late Saturday and continue Sunday. There’s a slight chance of a wintry mix (rain, sleet, snow). Most likely scenario: All rain. We are still a ways out from next weekend, details will become clearer over the next few days.

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Clouds decrease in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

